Sylvia B. Perez
New Iberia - A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 2:00 pm on Friday, July 19, 2019, at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church in New Iberia for Sylvia Ann Bonin Perez, 67, who passed away on Saturday, July 13, 2019. She passed at her residence in Lafayette surrounded by her husband and children following an intense and private battle with cancer. Interment will follow in Holy Family Cemetery.
Rev. Korey LaVergne will be the celebrant.
A gathering of family and friends will be Thursday from 12 noon until 9:00 pm at Pellerin Funeral Home in New Iberia. A rosary, led by the Men's Rosary Group, will be prayed at 6:00 pm Thursday. Visitation will continue on Friday from 9:00 am until 1:30 pm.
A native of New Iberia and longtime resident of Lafayette, Sylvia was born on April 20, 1952 to the late Richard U. Bonin, Sr. and Darlene Rouly Robicheaux. After attending New Iberia Senior High School and the University of Southwestern Louisiana, Sylvia began working at Red Fox Machine and Supply Company in New Iberia where she met her husband, Robert. She was a woman of great entrepreneurial vision and energy, which showed in her 45 years of business life accomplishments including investments, insurance and real estate and was presently the owner of Sylvia Perez & Associates. Despite her hectic schedule, family and friends were Sylvia's passion and delight. She enjoyed cooking, reading and sewing and was always there for anyone who needed help. Known for her ease in frequent conversation, Sylvia never met a stranger she could not talk with. Over her years, she was a member of the Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas Departments of Insurance and an investment broker for Metlife Securities, Inc., Locust Street Securities, Inc., American Investment Securities, Inc., First Midwest Securities, Inc., Dalton Strategic Investment Services, Inc. and J.W. Cole Financial, Inc.
Survivors include her husband, Robert Perez, Jr. of Lafayette; son, Skylar Comeaux and wife, Tammy, of Youngsville, and daughter, Satin Perez LaVergne and husband, Jason, of Palmdale, California; granddaughters, Caitlyn and Caroline Comeaux and Vivian and Victorian LaVergne; sisters, Maria Romero of New Iberia and Paulette Delahoussaye and husband, Michael, of New Iberia; brothers, Otto "Tetoe" Bonin and wife, Christi, of Jeanerette, Orien Bonin and wife, Donita "Putts", of Youngsville and Johnny Bonin and wife, Patricia, of St. Martinville; former spouse, Chris Comeaux, of New Iberia; several nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews and godchildren.
In addition to her parents, Sylvia was preceded in death by her brother, Richard U. Bonin Jr. and sister, Mona Bonin Dore.
Pallbearers will be Robert Perez, Jr., Otto "Teto" Bonin, Orien Bonin, Johnny Bonin, Mike Delahoussaye and Otto "Joey" Bonin.
Honorary pallbearers will include Jason LaVergne, Corey Romero, Joshua Delahoussaye, Kevin Arceneaux and Chris Comeaux.
The family wishes to thank all those who cared for her during her last days, including Dr. Michael S. Cain and his staff, Dr. Alan J. Appley and his staff, Cancer Center of Acadiana and St. Joseph Hospice.
Published in the The Advertiser on July 17, 2019