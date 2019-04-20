|
|
Tammy Sue Credeur Smith
Laplace - Tammy Smith, 54, died peacefully at her home on April 14, 2019 surrounded by her husband and children in her final days. She was a native of New Orleans and resident of Laplace.
Tammy met the love of her life, William Vincent Smith, over 20 years ago and has been married to him for the past five years. Tammy enjoyed landscaping, gardening, and caring for all of her animals and she never knew a stranger!
In addition to her parents Joseph Arista Credeur and Joyce Marie Trahan, she was predeceased by a brother, Randy Dale Credeur. Surviving, in addition to her husband, William Vincent Smith, are her three children, one son Shaun Davis Credeur, two daughters, Tabitha Nicole Credeur, and Suzanne Marie Lajaunie, one brother Paul Lewis Credeur, one sister Sheila Ann Guillot. She is also survived by two grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
A service of prayer and remembrance will be held at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, April 27, 2019 at Our Savior's Church Midtown, 101 Marie Antoinette, Lafayette, LA 70506.
Published in the The Advertiser on Apr. 20, 2019