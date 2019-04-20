Services
Service
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
1:00 PM
Our Savior's Church Midtown
101 Marie Antoinette
Lafayette, LA
View Map
Send Flowers
Resources
More Obituaries for Tammy Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Tammy Sue Credeur Smith

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Tammy Sue Credeur Smith Obituary
Tammy Sue Credeur Smith

Laplace - Tammy Smith, 54, died peacefully at her home on April 14, 2019 surrounded by her husband and children in her final days. She was a native of New Orleans and resident of Laplace.

Tammy met the love of her life, William Vincent Smith, over 20 years ago and has been married to him for the past five years. Tammy enjoyed landscaping, gardening, and caring for all of her animals and she never knew a stranger!

In addition to her parents Joseph Arista Credeur and Joyce Marie Trahan, she was predeceased by a brother, Randy Dale Credeur. Surviving, in addition to her husband, William Vincent Smith, are her three children, one son Shaun Davis Credeur, two daughters, Tabitha Nicole Credeur, and Suzanne Marie Lajaunie, one brother Paul Lewis Credeur, one sister Sheila Ann Guillot. She is also survived by two grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

A service of prayer and remembrance will be held at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, April 27, 2019 at Our Savior's Church Midtown, 101 Marie Antoinette, Lafayette, LA 70506.
Published in the The Advertiser on Apr. 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.