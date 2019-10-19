|
Terence Ronald (Ron) Chapman
Lafayette - A Catholic Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church for Terence Ronald (Ron) Chapman, 76, who passed away on Sunday, Oct 13, the feast day of Our Lady of Fatima. He died at home with his wife at his side after a long, courageous battle with cancer. The Reverend Michael J. Russo will be the Celebrant of the Mass.
The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Our Lady of Fatima Church on Wednesday, October 23 from 9:00 a.m until the time of service.
A private inurnment will take place at a later date.
Ron was preceded in death by his mother, Roberta Sides Chapman, his father, Leon Curtis Chapman, one brother, Fred Chapman, as well as Hootie, Cody and Ollie and first wife Carolyn Chapman. He is survived by his wife, Andrea Bertinot Chapman, daughter and son-in-law, Sara and Ryan Jones, and two grandchildren, Ava and Harrison Jones. He is also survived by two brothers, Robert Chapman and Reese Chapman.
