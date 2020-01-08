Services
1953 - 2020
Lafayette - Memorial Services will begin at 5:00 PM on Thursday, January 9, 2020 in Delhomme Funeral Home-Bertrand for Terence Martin Steele-Whelan, 66, who passed away on January 7, 2020.

Terry, a resident of Lafayette, was the son of the late Terence Whelan, Sr. and the former Barbara Millman.

He is survived by his wife of 25 years, Maggi Steele-Whelan; brother, Chris Whelan; and nephews, Frank Anthony Garner and Christopher Garner.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Terence and Barbara Whelan; and sister, Nicola Garner.

The family requests that visiting hours be observed on Thursday, January 9, 2020 from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM.

Personal condolences may be sent to the Steele-Whelan family at www.delhomme funeralhome.com.

Delhomme Funeral Home, 1011 Bertrand Drive, Lafayette, LA is in charge of funeral arrangements.
