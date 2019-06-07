|
Terrance Felton Keith Jackson
Lafayette - Funeral services will be held Saturday, June 8, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church for Terrance Felton Keith Jackson, 33, who died May 27, 2019 at his residence.
Services will be conducted by Fr. Anthony Anala, SVD.
Interment will be in Fountain Memorial Cemetery.
In his young 33 years of life, Terrance always made an unforgettable entrance wherever he went. He lived and died for his family and gave anything and everything for them. He was a protective father first and foremost and was a loyal son to his parents. He was known as "Big Unc", "Uncle Tee", and "Bubbie" to his nieces and nephews. To his brother and sisters, he was "my baby brother", "Lil Ninja", and "My Brudda." In his leisure time, Tee enjoyed "playing the cards", playing Blackjack at the casino, and attending family gatherings. He was passionate about spending time with his Fiancée. His unconditional real love was his four children whom he attended athletic games and school events, and especially the over-the-top birthday parties he often enjoyed spending his money on as he looked on.
On August 25, 1985 the fifth child of "The Fabulous Five" and "The Last of the Mohicans", Terrance Felton Keith Jackson, was born in Lafayette, LA to the late Barbara Jackson-Guillory and Raleigh Guillory, Jr. He was a graduate of Acadiana High School in Lafayette, LA. He later obtained an Associate's Degree from Remington College in Lafayette, LA. He spent many years as a distribution driver at Schilling Distributing Company, LLC and he was currently employed with Crescent Crown. He also worked at The Home Depot (Ambassador Location) in Lafayette, LA.
Terrance leaves to continue his sanguine temperament two sons, Tevontrey Keithon "Pop" Jackson and Teegan Keeion "Buh-Buh" Jackson; two daughters, Terale'ja Kenee' "Wee-o" Jackson and Tellia Kee "Maw-Maw" Jackson. He also leaves his Fiancée, LaToya Gallien with cherished memories and her two children, Lorenzo Anthony, Jr. and Latorrence Gallien. He leaves to mourn and weep his only brother, Raleigh Guillory III of Lafayette, LA; 4 sisters, Charmaine G. Peterson (Charles, Sr.) of Pensacola, FL., Shalimre Jackson, Qunisica J. Harris, and Ranicsha J. Allen (Corneilus, Sr.) all of Lafayette, LA.; a paternal grandmother, Imelda B. McKinley, his Godparents, Clarelda McKinley and Herman Lewis, Sr. (Amy Lewis); 4 uncles, 10 aunts, 7 nieces and 10 nephews to whom he took as his own children, 3 great-nieces, 4 great-nephews; two godchildren, Ra'Shelle Guillory and Kah'lani Jackson, several cousins and other relatives.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Raleigh Guillory, Jr. and Barbara Jackson-Guillory. "Teh-Keith" was also preceded in death by his maternal grandmother, Mary Gladys Jackson; maternal grandfather, Hebert Victor Phillips, Sr.; his paternal grandfather, Clarence McKinley; one Aunt, Linda Faye Jackson; great-aunts and great-uncles.
Visitation will be held Saturday, June 8, 2019 at Syrie Funeral Home from 7:00 a.m. until time of service. A rosary will be recited at 9:30 a.m.
Published in the The Advertiser on June 7, 2019