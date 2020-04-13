|
Terry E. Theriot
Breaux Bridge - A private graveside service will be held for Terry E. Theriot, 75, who passed away on Sunday, April 12, 2020, in Lafayette.
Terry was a proud alumnus of St. Bernard High School, Class of 1962. He received his Bachelor's degree from the University of Louisiana at Lafayette and law degree from Loyola University in 1968. In 1970, he joined the law firm of Domengeaux & Wright and practiced with them until 1979. In 1974, Terry was appointed by Governor Edwin Edwards as Breaux Bridge City Judge and served until 1980. Terry founded his own law firm in 1980.
He was an avid LSU fan and enjoyed spending time and making memories with his family. Terry was a great friend to many and will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.
He is survived by his son, Neville Theriot; daughter, Kristie Bowie and her husband, Jeff; brother, John Keith Theriot and his wife, Virginia; grandchildren, Harley Danielle Satterly and Joey Lombardo; and one great grandchild, Minix Kayne Cormier.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Clara Tauzin Theriot; parents, Joseph Bill and Hazel Breaux Theriot; brother, Kenneth Theriot; and a great grandchild, Kaycer Layne Hebert.
Pellerin Funeral Home (337-332-2111) is in charge of arrangements.
Published in the The Advertiser from Apr. 13 to Apr. 14, 2020