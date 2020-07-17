1/1
Theresa Arceneaux
{ "" }
Theresa Arceneaux

Church Point, LA - A Private Visitation and Mass of Christian Burial with attendance by immediate family only will be held at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Church Point, LA for Theresa Arceneaux, 93, the former Theresa Lee Fontenot. Mrs. Arceneaux, a life-long resident of Church Point, passed away on Friday morning, July 17 at her residence. Reverend Père David Rozas, parochial vicar of the church, will be the celebrant of the Mass and will conduct the committal services in the Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Mausoleum adjacent to the church. She is survived by her sons, Steve Arceneaux of Gonzales, La and Tony Arceneaux and wife Sherrie of Lafayette, LA; her daughters, Cher Arceneaux and companion Keith Bean of San Diego, CA, Mona Wilder and husband Harry of Holden, LA and Angie Carriere and husband Mike of Church Point; ten grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, Daniel and Clothilde Thibodeaux Fontenot; her husband, Steve Arceneaux; a son, Larry Arceneaux and two infant great-grandchildren. Mrs. Arceneaux was known by many in the parish as a dedicated, social person who loved her community. Always energetic, she was a member of the OLSH Catholic Daughters of America, a Eucharistic Minister and volunteered at the Acadia-St. Landry Guest Home for a number of years. She will be greatly missed. Personal condolences may be sent to the family at www.guidryfuneralhome.com. Guidry Funeral Home, 219 N. Broadway St., Church Point, LA is in charge of final arrangements.




Published in Daily World & The Advertiser from Jul. 17 to Jul. 19, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Guidry Funeral Home Inc.
219 N. Broadway St.
Church Point, LA 70525
(337) 684-5488
