Theresa Glaude Willis
Lafayette - Lafayette - Funeral services will be held Saturday, September 7, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church for Theresa Glaude Willis.
Services will be conducted by Fr. Gnanavoli Arulsamy, SVD.
Interment will be in St. John Cemetery.
Theresa Glaude Willis was the last Matriarch of the Shelvin-Glaude duo. She was the sixth child of ten children born on August 11, 1923 to Gregory and Josephine Shelvin Glaude.
Theresa married Alexander Willis on December 31, 1938 and to this union they were blessed with six children. Theresa left this world and entered her new home on Tuesday, August 27, 2019 surrounded by her family.
Theresa leaves to cherish her legacy and memories her children, Georgie Willis of Las Vegas, NV, Richard (Patricia) Willis and Elsie Willis Lindon, both of Lafayette, LA; daughter-in-law, Rose Willis of Houston, TX; son-in-law, Algie Siner of Lafayette, LA; 14 grandchildren; 43 great grandchildren; 24 great-great grandchildren; 2 godchildren and one sister-in-law, Eunice Glaude.
Theresa was preceded in death by her husband, Alexander Willis; children, Dalton "Jerry" Willis, Theresa "Janiewell" (Joseph) Arceneaux, Emma Lou Siner; granddaughter, Angela Patrice Willis; parents, Gregory and Josephine Shelvin Glaude; nine siblings and spouses, Lorita (Edward) Arceneaux, Lorena (Sidney) Clay, Mary Louise Babineaux, Juanita (Paul) Felix, Gregory, Jr., Nelson (Anna Mae), Joseph (Angelina), Chester (Eva) and an infant brother.
Visitation will be held Friday, September 6, 2019 at Syrie Funeral Home from 5:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. Visitation will continue Saturday, September 7, 2019 at the funeral home from 7:00 a.m. until time of service.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Syrie Funeral Home, Inc. of Lafayette, LA.
Published in the The Advertiser on Sept. 6, 2019