Thomas Andrew "Tommy" Wilbert Jr.
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Thomas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Thomas "Tommy" Andrew Wilbert, Jr.

Estes Park, CO - Thomas "Tommy" Andrew Wilbert, Jr., 81, died peacefully at home in the arms of his family Friday, June 26, 2020, after a three-year battle with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

Tommy was born Sept. 8, 1938, in Plaquemine, Louisiana, to Thomas Andrew Wilbert, Sr. and Janice Ophelia Williams. On April 1, 1979, he married Karen Meroney, and on March 28, 1990, he became a father to a baby girl they named Erin Elizabeth. Tommy spent most of his life in Louisiana and graduated from Louisiana State University with three engineering degrees: a bachelor's in mechanical engineering and a bachelor's and master's in electrical engineering. He worked for Exxon Mobil Corporation and Dow Chemical and also taught computer science at Southeastern Louisiana University.

Tommy was an avid, talented photographer, photographing professionally for LSU. He loved hard rock music, motorcycles, and fast cars, even owning a Porsche and a Corvette when he was younger. After retiring, Tommy and his wife moved to Estes Park, Colorado, in 2010, so Tommy could have the opportunity to photograph the beautiful Rocky Mountains. He captured many beautiful pictures the first seven years they lived in Estes Park before he was diagnosed with IPF. Tommy was a member of Our Lady of the Mountains Catholic Church and a devout believer.

He was preceded in death by his first wife, Annette Wilbert, his father, Thomas Sr., his mother, Janice, his in-laws, Frank and Bettie Meroney, and his beloved 20-year-old miniature dachshund, Scamp.

Tommy is survived by his wife of 41 years, Karen of Estes Park, his daughter and son-in-law, Erin and Andrew DeCuir, and two furbaby girls, Ziva and Zari.

A Mass of Christian Burial is scheduled to take place at 11 a.m. Thursday, July 16, at Our Lady of the Mountains Catholic Church in Estes Park, Colorado.

In lieu of flowers, his family is requesting donations to one of the following organizations: IPF Foundation, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, St. Joseph Abbey in Saint Benedict, LA, Our Lady of the Mountains Catholic Church, Wolfwood Refuge, or Estes Park Health Foundation In care of Allnut Funeral Service 1302 Graves Ave. Estes Park, CO 80517. Please visit www.allnuttestespark.com to leave a message for the family




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advertiser from Jun. 30 to Jul. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
16
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
Our Lady of the Mountains Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Allnutt Funeral Service-Estes Park
1302 Graves Avenue
Estes Park, CO 80517
970-586-3101
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved