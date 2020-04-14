|
|
Thomas Buchanan "Tommy" Yongue
Lafayette - Thomas Buchanan "Tommy" Yongue, 65, passed away Monday, April 13, 2020 at his home surrounded by family on his back porch overlooking the pool.
Due to the current limitations on gatherings, there will be a private graveside burial Thursday, April 16, 2020 at 11:00 AM in St. John Cemetery. A party celebrating his life will be held at a later date.
To view the full obituary and guestbook online visit www.mourning.com
Martin & Castille-DOWNTOWN-330 St. Landry St., Lafayette, LA 70506, 337-234-2311
Published in the The Advertiser from Apr. 14 to Apr. 15, 2020