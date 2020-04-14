Services
Burial
Thursday, Apr. 16, 2020
11:00 AM
St. John Cemetery (PRIVATE Due to the current limitations on gatherings)
Thomas Buchanan "Tommy" Yongue

Thomas Buchanan "Tommy" Yongue

Lafayette - Thomas Buchanan "Tommy" Yongue, 65, passed away Monday, April 13, 2020 at his home surrounded by family on his back porch overlooking the pool.

Due to the current limitations on gatherings, there will be a private graveside burial Thursday, April 16, 2020 at 11:00 AM in St. John Cemetery. A party celebrating his life will be held at a later date.

Published in the The Advertiser from Apr. 14 to Apr. 15, 2020
