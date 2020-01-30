Services
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
4:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Rosary
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
7:00 PM
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
8:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
11:00 AM
Thomas Hebert
Thomas D. Hebert Obituary
Thomas D. Hebert

Scott - Funeral services will be held on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at 11:00 AM in Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Scott, for Mr. Thomas D. Hebert, 67, who died on Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at Our Lady of Lourdes Regional Medical Center in Lafayette.

Interment will be in Sts. Peter & Paul Cemetery.

The family requests that visitation be observed in Martin & Castille's SCOTT location on Friday, January 31, 2020, from 4:00 PM to 9:00 PM and will continue on Saturday, February 1, 2020 from 8:00 AM until time of services. A rosary will be prayed at 7:00 PM on Friday, January, 31, 2020 in Martin & Castille Funeral Home.

Reverend Mark Derise, Pastor of Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Scott, will conduct the funeral services.

Survivors include his mother, Mrs. Teresa Lanie Hebert, his siblings, Anthony Patrick Hebert and his wife Maxine, Robert Earl Hebert and his wife Lauri, Michael Louis Hebert and his wife Charlotte, Sylvia Hebert Mier and her husband John, Danny Hebert and his wife Stephanie and Mark Hebert and his wife Rhonda as well as numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father Mr. Dupre Hebert.

Thomas was born in Alexandria, LA, and grew up in and around the Lafayette area. He resided in Houston for the last 29 years.

Pallbearers will be his brothers Pat, Earl, Mike, Danny, and Mark, as well as John Mier and Paul Koffskey.

A heartfelt appreciation is extended by the Hebert family to ICU staff at Our Lady of Lourdes for their compassionate care during this difficult time.

View the obituary and guestbook online at www.mourning.com

Published in the The Advertiser from Jan. 30 to Feb. 1, 2020
