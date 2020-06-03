Thomas Francis
Lafayette - Funeral services will be held Saturday, June 6, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at Our Lady Queen of Peace Catholic Church for cherished father, brother, grandfather, and great grandfather, Thomas Francis, 82, who passed away on Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at home surrounded by loving family.
Services will be conducted by Father Edward Duhon.
Entombmant will be in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens and Mausoleum.
He is survived by Dorothy H. Francis (wife of 60 years); three children, Thomas G. Francis, Vanessa Ann Francis, and Dr. Valerie Banks (husband Jimmy); four grandchildren, Evan Francis, Ezra Francis, Paige Francis, and Bella Francis; six great grandchildren, Irvin Comeaux, Ava Francis, Eva Francis, Eli Francis, Evella Ann Francis, and Elise Rose Francis; two sisters, Mabel Benjamin (Eugene) and Joyce Joseph (Percy) and a host of nieces, nephews and relatives.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Gussie Francis; one sister, Lebaster Francis Senegal and one first cousin raised like a brother, Woodley Francis.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Syrie Funeral Home, Inc. of Lafayette, LA.
Published in The Advertiser from Jun. 3 to Jun. 5, 2020.