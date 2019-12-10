|
|
Thomas Gerard
Lafayette - A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1:00 pm on Friday, December 13, 2019 at St. Basil Catholic Church in Judice for Thomas Gerard, 87, who passed away December 9, 2019 at his residence. Father Steve LeBlanc, Pastor of St. Basil, will celebrate the mass and conduct the funeral services. Lectors will be Bobby Guilbeau and Rocky Richard; giftbearers will be Jared Guilbeau and Jennifer Gerard. Interment will be in St. Basil Cemetery.
Survivors include his children, Kim (Bobby) Guilbeau and Anthony Gerard, Sr.; one sister, Rita Troy; five grandchildren, Jared Guilbeau, Andre Guilbeau, Randall (Jennifer) Gerard, Madelene (Aaron) Fluharty, and Anthony Gerard, Jr.; two great-granddaughters, Bijou Gerard and Luna Rose Fluharty; and his special friend, Lois Patin.
He was preceded in death by his wife Della Gerard; parents Marie and Jules Girard, Jr.; five brothers, Jay, Gilbert, Ulysse Sr., Willis, and Jules Girard, Jr.; four sisters, Angelle Richard, Lorita Hebert, Bertha Guidroz, and Dorothy David; and one granddaughter, Crystal Rose Gerard.
Thomas was a native of Laccasine and resident of Lafayette for many years. He was a machinist by trade and served in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict.
Pallbearers will be Jared Guilbeau, Andre Guilbeau, Randall Gerard, Adam Duhon, Rocky Richard, Aaron Fluharty.
The family requests that visitation be held Thursday, December 12 from 4:00 - 9:00 pm, and resume on Friday morning at 8:00 am until leaving for St. Basil at 12:15 pm. A rosary will be prayed at 7:00 pm on Thursday evening at Walters Funeral Home.
The family extends its special thanks for their loving care of Thomas to Grace Hospice, particularly his nurse Darian Stelly and aide Wanda Foster.
Words of condolence may be expressed online at www.waltersfh.com.
Walters Funeral Home, 2424 N. University Ave., Lafayette, LA 70507; 337.706.8941 is in charge of arrangements.
Published in the The Advertiser from Dec. 10 to Dec. 11, 2019