Thomas H. Foard
Lafayette - Thomas H. Foard, 88, died peacefully on August 30, 2020 at his residence in Lafayette, surrounded by his family.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, September 4, 2020, at 10:00 AM in La Chapelle de Martin & Castille. Entombment will be held at Fountain Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Lafayette.
The Reverend Zach Sasser, Pastor of First Presbyterian Church, will officiate. Present for the services will be, Reverend F. Hampton Davis III, Reverend Howard Blessing, and Reverend William Massie.
The family requests that visitation be observed in Martin & Castille's DOWNTOWN location on Thursday from 4:00 PM until 8:00 PM and on Friday from 8:00 AM until time of service.
A Rosary will be prayed on Thursday at 6:30 PM in Martin & Castille Funeral Home.
For family members and friends who are unable to attend on Friday, September 4, 2020, the service will be live-streamed to a Memorial Facebook Group dedicated to Thomas H. Foard. To join the group, click the link below and then "join group". The video will appear on this group at service time, 10:00 AM. You may also share memories, pictures and condolences to the family in this group.
Facebook link: http://www.facebook.com/groups/Thomashfoard
