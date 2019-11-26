|
Thomas J. Peltier
Breaux Bridge - A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 3:00 pm on Wednesday, November 27, 2019, at St. Bernard Catholic Church in Breaux Bridge for Thomas J. Peltier 81, who passed away on Tuesday, November 26, 2019, at St. Martin Hospital.
The family requests that visiting hours be observed at the funeral home from 9:00 am until 2:30 pm on Wednesday.
A rosary will be prayed at 2:00 pm on Wednesday.
Msgr. Jefferson DeBlanc will officiate at the Funeral Mass. Interment will follow at St. Bernard Mausoleum - No. 2 in Breaux Bridge.
Mr. Peltier was an educator in the St. Martin Parish School System and the University of Southwestern Louisiana for over 45 years. In his capacity as a teacher, coach, and principal he positively influenced and molded many young students to become the best they could be. Upon retiring as principal of Breaux Bridge High School he continued to educate students at the college level as an adjunct professor in the math department at the University of Southwestern Louisiana. One of his greatest joys in life was watching his grandchildren grow up to become successful young men and women. He was an avid L.S.U. fan and spent his retirement time watching the many sporting events he loved.
The family would like to express their gratitude to his former student and family friend, Dr. Warren Degatur, Karen McFaul, and the staff of St. Martin Hospital for the outstanding care and compassion shown to our family during the last few weeks.
He is survived by his son, Lance Michael Peltier and wife Susan of Lafayette; daughters, Cheryl Mire and husband Andrew (Dewey) and Michelle Prilliman and husband Jeff, all of Breaux Bridge; grandchildren, Ethan Peltier, Claire Peltier, Matthew Prilliman, Kelli Prilliman; brother, James R. Peltier of Parks.
He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 48 years, Anna Dean Guidry Peltier; parents, Jack and Viola Dupuis Peltier; and his aunt, Loretta Dupuis and grandmother, Antoinette Dupuis, who he lived with during his childhood years.
Pallbearers will be Lance Peltier, Ethan Peltier, Andrew Mire, Jeff Prilliman, Matthew Prilliman, and James "Jiggs". Peltier.
Honorary pallbearers will be Burton Dupuis, J.J. Yunis, Jack Dale Delhomme, Carol Patin, Dr. Warren Degatur, Senator Fred Mills, and Terry Huval.
Pellerin Funeral Home of Breaux Bridge, 211 Berard St., Breaux Bridge, LA 70517, (337-332-2111) is in charge of arrangements.
Published in the The Advertiser from Nov. 26 to Nov. 28, 2019