Thomas Paul "Tommy" Thibodeaux
Church Point - A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1:30 PM on Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Church Point, LA for Mr. Thomas Paul "Tommy" Thibodeaux, 40, who passed away on Saturday, September 12 at his residence in Lafayette, LA. Rev. Patrick S. Broussard, Pastor of Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Catholic Church, will be the Celebrant of the Mass. Burial will take place in St. John's Cemetery in Lewisburg, LA. Tommy was the middle child of Ronald and Linda Thibodeaux. He was a current resident of Lafayette, but grew up in Church Point. Tommy was the golden child of his family and was positive he would always be the baby until his younger sister Katie was born and all of the fun stopped. Tommy was always good about putting up with his wife's plans, lists and adventures. He especially enjoyed spending time with extended family and friends and was always good for an air toss or shoulder ride. A quiet giant whose actions always spoke louder than any of his words, Tommy's Godchild Brooke would be quick to point out that for such a tall man he was surely short with his words. He loved his family, his dogs and his Church Point High School Fighting Bear football team where he was heard loudly from the press box on Friday nights. He was currently employed at Lafayette Rental where he had taken over his father's position after his death. He is survived by his wife Nikki of Lafayette, LA; his mother Linda Thibodeaux of Church Point; two sisters, Danielle Thibodeaux Bellard and husband Jason and Katie Thibodeaux, both of Church Point; his niece, Brooke Savoy and husband Zack of New Iberia, LA; his mother-in-law, Margaret Boudreaux of Erath, LA and his two dogs, Sophie & Chaubert. He was preceded in death by his father, Ronald Thibodeaux and his grandparents, Paul and Lawrence Thibodeaux and Kurtney Thibodeaux and Helen Bergeron. The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Guidry Funeral Home on Monday, September 14 from 4:00 PM until 9:00 PM and continue on Tuesday from 9:00 AM until the time of services. A rosary will be recited in the funeral home Monday evening at 7:00 PM. Personal condolences may be sent to the Thibodeaux family at www.guidryfuneralhome.com
. Guidry Funeral Home, 219 N. Broadway St., Church Point, LA is in charge of final arrangements.