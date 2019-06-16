Services
Walters Funeral Home
2424 North University Avenue
Lafayette, LA 70507
(337) 706-8941
Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 16, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:30 PM
Walters Funeral Home
2424 North University Avenue
Lafayette, LA 70507
View Map
Rosary
Sunday, Jun. 16, 2019
6:30 PM
Walters Funeral Home
2424 North University Avenue
Lafayette, LA 70507
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 17, 2019
8:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Walters Funeral Home
2424 North University Avenue
Lafayette, LA 70507
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Jun. 17, 2019
2:00 PM
Walters Funeral Home
2424 North University Avenue
Lafayette, LA 70507
View Map
Tite Baudoin Obituary
Tite Baudoin

Lafayette - A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Monday, June 17, 2019 in the Sunrise Chapel at Walters Funeral Home for Tite Baudoin, 85, who passed away on Friday, June 14, 2019. Father Gary Schexnayder will officiate the funeral ceremony. Interment will be at Calvary Cemetery.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, June 16, 2019 from 3:00 p.m. until 8:30 p.m., and will resume on Monday, June 17, 2019 at 8:00 a.m. until time of services. A rosary will be prayed on Sunday evening at 6:30 p.m. by Deacon Keith Duhon.

Tite is survived by his wife of 64 years, Eva Bower Baudoin of Lafayette; two daughters, Debbie Girouard and her husband Steve of Youngsville, and Karen Salter and her husband Jay of Carencro; one son, Kevin Baudoin and his wife Tammy of Lafayette; one sister, Lorice Blanchard of Houston, TX; seven grandchildren, Jason Pratt, Sarah Pippen, Eric Pratt, Byron Girouard, Ashley Baudoin, Jourdan Baudoin, and Courtney Jagneaux; and eight great-grandchildren, Jenna Pratt, Ty Pippen, Rori Pippen, Camryn Goudeaux, Anna Girouard, Brayden Giroir, Aubrey Jagneaux, and Colin Jagneaux.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Ezilda and Caliste Baudoin; two sisters, Edith Romero and Novelle Marceaux; and four brothers, Eldridge Baudoin, Roy Baudoin, Hervest Baudoin, and Harris Baudoin.

Tite was a Veteran of the United States Army, and a member of the American Legion, Post 69. He retired from Gulf State Utilities where he was employed for 34 years.

In his free time, he enjoyed walking and exercising, playing cards with his friends, and spending time with his family.

Pallbearers will be Ricky Baudoin, Tom Baudoin, Shane Christ, Ty Pippen, Eric Pratt, and Jay Salter. Honorary pallbearers are Jerry Bower, John Bower, Robert Fabacher, Byron Girouard, Steve Girouard, and Jason Pratt.

Walters Funeral Home, (337) 706-8941, 2424 North University Avenue in Lafayette, is in charge of funeral arrangements.
Published in the The Advertiser on June 16, 2019
