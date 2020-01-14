|
Toby Augusta Broussard
Lafayette - Lafayette- Funeral Services for Mr. Toby Augusta Broussard will be held at David Funeral Home of Lafayette on Thursday, January 16, 2020 at 11:00AM with Deacon Herbert officiating. Interment will follow at St. Anne's Mausoleum.
Visitation will be held at David Funeral Home of Lafayette on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 from 5:00PM until 9:00PM with a recitation OF THE ROASARY AT 7:00pm. Visitation will resume on Thursday, January 16, 2020 from 7:00AM until time of services. A resident of Youngsville, Mr. Toby Broussard, 48, passed away at Ochsner Medical Center on Sunday, January 12, 2020. Two of his favorite hobbies were fishing and hunting. He is survived by his son, Cody Andre Broussard of Youngsville; his mother, Leona Champagne Broussard of Youngsville; his sister, Cindy Broussard of Lafayette; his uncles, Nick Champagne and his wife Brenda, and Mike Broussard and his wife Cindy; his aunts, Lola Romero and her husband Andrew, and Sandra Benoit and her husband Raymond; his godmother, Dot Daspit and her husband Ray.
He is preceded in death by his father, Nathan Lewis Broussard; his grandparents, Augusta Champagne and Lillian, and Atta Broussard and Michelle; his godfather, Audrest Champagne; and his cousins, Mitch Daspit, Paul Broussard, Syndi Cambre, and Andy Romero, Jr. David Funeral Home of Lafayette 316 Youngsville HWY (337)837-9887 will be handling the arrangements.
Published in the The Advertiser from Jan. 14 to Jan. 15, 2020