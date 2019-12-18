|
Trent Michael Schexnayder
Breaux Bridge - A Memorial Service will be held at 2:30 pm on Saturday, December 21, 2019, at Pellerin Funeral Home in Breaux Bridge for Trent Michael Schexnayder, 27, who passed away on Monday, December 16, 2019.
The family requests that visiting hours be observed at the funeral home from 8:00 am until 2:00 pm on Saturday.
A rosary will be prayed at 2:00 pm on Saturday.
Deacon Marcel "Butch" Hebert will officiate at the Memorial Service.
Trent enjoyed hunting, fishing, and playing pool. He loved spending time with family and friends, especially with his little girl, Adalyn. Trent will be deeply missed.
He is survived by his mother, Carol Carpenter and husband Michael; daughter, Adalyn Claire Schexnayder; mother of his child, Courtni Mouton; brothers, Damon James Trahan, Nolan Bonin, Andrew Viator, and Anthony Poirier; sisters, Keisha Saenz, Ashley Bourque, and Allie Park; maternal grandmother, Theresa Schexnayder; step grandmother, Brenda Carpenter; and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
He was preceded in death by his father, Nolan Poirier; maternal grandfather, Daniel Schexnayder; step grandfather, Tracey Carpenter; and aunt, Bessie Grossie.
Pellerin Funeral Home (337-332-2111) is in charge of arrangements.
To view on-line obituary, sign guestbook and view video tribute, go to www.pellerinfuneralhome.com
Published in the The Advertiser from Dec. 18 to Dec. 20, 2019