Evangeline Memorial Gardens
4113 N. University Ave.
Carencro, LA 70520
(337) 896-6366
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
8:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Evangeline Memorial Gardens
Carencro, LA
Memorial service
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Evangeline Memorial Gardens Chapel
Carencro, LA
Vance Joseph Belaire

Vance Joseph Belaire Obituary
Vance Joseph Belaire

Opelousas - Memorial services will be held Saturday, December 7, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in Evangeline Memorial Gardens Chapel in Carencro for Vance Joseph Belaire, age 59, who passed away Thursday, November 28, 2019 at his residence in Opelousas.

Deacon Byrne Winn will officiate at the services.

Mr. Belaire was a native of Lafayette and a resident of Opelousas. He was a member of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Works. He loved crawfish and music.

Survivors include his wife of thirty-four years, Kathy Belaire of Opelousas; two sons, Jacob and Zack Belaire both of Sunset; one stepson, Timothy Choplin, Sr. of Breaux Bridge; two step grandchildren, Tim Choplin, Jr. and Lyndsie Choplin; two brothers, Al Belaire and Toby Belaire; and two sisters, Melissa Belaire and Leslie Belaire all of Lafayette.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Albert Belaire and the former Nancy Hollier.

The family requests that visiting hours be observed from 8:00 a.m. Saturday until service time on Saturday.

View the obituary and guestbook online at www.melanconfuneralhome.net.

Melancon Funeral Home, Evangeline Memorial Gardens Chapel, 4117 N. University Ave., Carencro, (337) 896-3232, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in the The Advertiser from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2019
