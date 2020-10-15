1/1
Velma Guilbeau Gros
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Velma's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Velma Guilbeau Gros

Lafayette - Funeral services will be held on Monday, October 19, 2020 at 1:00 PM in La Chapelle de Martin & Castille in Lafayette, for Velma Guilbeau Gros, age 84, who passed away on Thursday morning, October 15, 2020 at Lafayette General Medical Center. The family requests that visitation be observed in Martin & Castille's DOWNTOWN location on Monday from 9:30 AM until time of service.

Interment will be in Lafayette Memorial Park Cemetery.

Pastor Todd Menard of Family Life Church in Lafayette will conduct the funeral services.

Survivors include her husband of 45 years, Jerry Gros; her children, Steven Menard, Kirk Menard, June Pellerin and husband Lawrence, and Jennifer Whitmore; her 7 grandchildren; 3 great grandchildren; and her sisters, Susie Brunet and Janelle Proctor.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Oswald and Mabel Dupuis Guilbeau.

A native and resident of Lafayette most of her life, Velma was a 1953 graduate of Lafayette High School and still is active in alumni activities. As members of the Petroleum Club, she and her husband Jerry loved to dance; she also loved playing cards and socializing with friends. She was a member of Family Life Church in Lafayette and was a world traveler. Velma will always be remembered as a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and sister who enjoyed baking cakes and sharing her delicious treats with friends and neighbors. She will be missed.

View the obituary and guestbook online at www.mourning.com

Martin & Castille-DOWNTOWN-330 St. Landry St., Lafayette, LA 70506, 337-234-2311






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advertiser from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
19
Visitation
09:30 - 01:00 PM
Martin & Castille Funeral Home- Downtown
Send Flowers
OCT
19
Service
01:00 PM
Martin & Castille Funeral Home- Downtown
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Martin & Castille Funeral Home- Downtown
330 St. Landry Street
Lafayette, LA 70506
(337)234-2311
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Martin & Castille Funeral Home- Downtown

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved