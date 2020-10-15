Velma Guilbeau Gros
Lafayette - Funeral services will be held on Monday, October 19, 2020 at 1:00 PM in La Chapelle de Martin & Castille in Lafayette, for Velma Guilbeau Gros, age 84, who passed away on Thursday morning, October 15, 2020 at Lafayette General Medical Center. The family requests that visitation be observed in Martin & Castille's DOWNTOWN location on Monday from 9:30 AM until time of service.
Interment will be in Lafayette Memorial Park Cemetery.
Pastor Todd Menard of Family Life Church in Lafayette will conduct the funeral services.
Survivors include her husband of 45 years, Jerry Gros; her children, Steven Menard, Kirk Menard, June Pellerin and husband Lawrence, and Jennifer Whitmore; her 7 grandchildren; 3 great grandchildren; and her sisters, Susie Brunet and Janelle Proctor.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Oswald and Mabel Dupuis Guilbeau.
A native and resident of Lafayette most of her life, Velma was a 1953 graduate of Lafayette High School and still is active in alumni activities. As members of the Petroleum Club, she and her husband Jerry loved to dance; she also loved playing cards and socializing with friends. She was a member of Family Life Church in Lafayette and was a world traveler. Velma will always be remembered as a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and sister who enjoyed baking cakes and sharing her delicious treats with friends and neighbors. She will be missed.
