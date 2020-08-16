Velma Hebert



Breaux Bridge - Breaux Bridge - With a heavy heart, we say good-by to Velma "Jane" Hebert, who passed away on Friday, August 14, 2020 at 83 years old.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be held to at 11AM on Tuesday, August 18, 2020, at St. Bernard Catholic Church in Breaux Bridge to rejoice in her memory.



Visiting hours be observed at Pellerin Funeral Home from 1:00pm until 10:00 pm on Monday, and continue on Tuesday at 8:00 am until 11:00am .



A rosary will be prayed at 7:00 pm by the Men's Rosary Group of New Iberia on Monday.



Rev. Nicholas DuPré will officiate at the Mass of Christian Burial. Readers will be Alana Savoie, Monica Viator Guilbeau and Courtney Broussard.



Jane was married to Russell John Hebert. Jane was preceded in death by her loving husband; her parents, Laurice & Eva Breaux Doguet, and four (4) siblings Ruby Doga, John "Gramps" Douget, Gertie Mary LaFleur and Bernadette Broussard.



She is survived by her five (5) sons, Tommy T. (Melissa) Hebert, Rocky (Jill) Hebert, Ricky (Kathleen) Hebert, Chris Hebert and Jimmy J. Hebert; four (4) daughters, Mona Hebert (Randy) Noel, Karen Hebert (Dana) Dugas, Pamela Hebert, and Nancy Hebert.



Jane was passionate about family, tradition, and her French heritage. She was fluent in French and particularly enjoyed engaging in conversation with fellow Cajun French speaking friends. Jane was a devout Catholic and a member of the Ladies Rosary Group and Parks Ladies Auxiliary for many years. Jane loved to dance. She loved French music and especially dancing at her favorite place, La Poussiere . She was an excellent cook and competed at local festival cooking competitions. A proud award winner of many dishes but her Fish Coubouillon and Rice Dressing were favorites of her family. She passed her secret recipes to her son Chris who will continue to carry on her blue-ribbon tradition.



The family would like to give special mention to her surviving God sister, Mary Grace Guidry, who was a supporting and best friend through Jane's life. Nous vivons notre amitié avec Dieu à travers l'amitié que nous avons les uns pour les autres



Jane's true passion was her family. She was a devoted mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Her grandchildren and great grandchildren brought joy and un-matched love to her life. She is survived by 17 grandchildren, Alana (Dustin) Savoie, Cody Noel, Britney (Jonas) Thibodeaux, Courtney (Matt) Broussard, Ashley (Scott) Roberts, Kelly (Shane) Callier, Cherish (Preston, Jr.) Boudreaux, Ty Hebert, Gretchen Duplantis, Heather Duplantis, Mike (Monkia) Dugas, Daniel (Cheryl) Dugas, Deserae Dugas and companion Brandon Romero, Lauren Dooley, Lacy Dooley, Myles Hebert and Zoie Hebert; 28 great grandchildren, two of which will be born this year, Marlie Lane (S), Rylie Jane, Avah, Kohen, Joshua, Eleanor, Ryker, John Hayes, Beau Michael, Sawyer, Marshall, Mary Catherine, Anna Claire, Anna Grace, Connor, Victoria, Zach, Logan, Libby, Lana, Cade, Elle, Mason, Maddox, Jaylynn, Marlie Lane (G) and Emmiline, all of which she loved as much as her own children.



Jane will be missed dearly by her family and friends.



Pallbearers will be her sons and oldest son-in-law, Tommy, Rocky, Ricky, Jimmy, Chris, and Randy Noel.



Honorary pallbearers will be Travis Guidry and Dana Dugas.



The family would like to extend a special thanks to Grace Hospice and Landmark of Acadiana Nursing Home for the love and excellent care given to Velma.



Pellerin Funeral Home of Breaux Bridge, 211 Berard St., Breaux Bridge, LA 70517, (337-332-2111) is in charge of arrangements.









