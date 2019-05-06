|
Velma Savoy Broussard
Lafayette - Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, May 7, 2019, at 11:00 A.M. in Martin & Castille's La Fleur de Lis Chapel in Lafayette, for Velma Savoy Broussard, 80, who died on Sunday, May 5, 2019 at Lafayette General Medical Center in Lafayette.
Interment will be in Lafayette Memorial Park Cemetery.
Reverend Gary Schexnayder, will conduct the funeral services.
Survivors include her loving husband of 60 years, Richard Broussard of Lafayette; three daughters, Lorie B. Nero and her husband, Kevin Nero of Lafayette, Starla B. Girouard and her husband, Craig Girouard of Broussard and Angela B. Broussard and her husband, Kurt Broussard of Lafayette; one son, Kevin P. Broussard and his wife, Tessie R. Broussard of Lafayette; four brothers, Robert Savoy and his wife, Doris of Youngsville, Gerald Savoy and his wife, Louella of Scott, Ray Gene Savoy and his wife, Gail of Youngsville and Ronnie Savoy and his wife, Dawn of Youngsville; eleven grandchildren and seventeen great grandchildren, and her sweet Yorkie, Zowie.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Nora Hebert Savoy and Cleadore "Slim" Savoy. She grew up living a fulfilled but simple life. She touched everyone's heart that knew her.
Velma was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend to all. Her passion was gardening and flowers. Cooking and gathering with family and friends are what she enjoyed most. Her personality was one in a million and she will definitely be missed by all that knew her.
Pallbearers will be Derrin Girouard, Eddie Bodin, Justin Broussard, Bryson Bourque, Brandon Bourque, and David Savoy.
Honorary Pallbearers will be Kurt Broussard, Kevin Nero and Craig Girouard.
The family requests that visitation be observed in Martin & Castille's SOUTHSIDE location on Monday from 4:00 PM to 9:00 PM and on Tuesday from 8:00 AM until time of service.
A Rosary will be prayed on Monday at 6:30 PM in Martin & Castille Funeral Home.
A heartfelt appreciation is extended by the Broussard family to the staff and Reverend Millard at Lafayette General Medical Center.
View the obituary and guestbook online at www.mourning.com
Martin Castille-SOUTHSIDE-600 E. Farrel Rd., Lafayette, LA 70508, 337-984-2811
Published in the The Advertiser on May 6, 2019