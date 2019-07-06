|
|
Verland Delcambre
Lafayette - Funeral Services will be held at 2:00 pm on Monday, July 8, 2019, in the Delhomme Chapel of the Flowers for Verland John Delcambre, 85, who passed away on July 5, 2019.
Burial will take place in Memorial Park Cemetery.
V. J. was an avid fisherman who loved to fish. He enjoyed spending time with his family and will be dearly missed.
V.J., a resident of Lafayette, was the son of the late Roy Delcambre and the former Winnie Waguespack.
He is survived by his wife, Jerry Delcambre; children, Lynn Delcambre and wife, Edie, Jamie Langlinais, Kathy Delcambre, Chris Delcambre and Julie Primeaux and husband, Dale; eleven grandchildren; twelve great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandson.
He was preceded in death by his parents and one brother, Murray Delcambre.
The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Delhomme Funeral Home - Bertrand on Monday, July 8, 2019 from 10:00 am until the time of service.
Personal condolences may be sent to the Delcambre family at www.delhommefuneralhome.com.
Delhomme Funeral Home, 1011 Bertrand Drive, Lafayette, LA is in charge of funeral arrangements.
Published in the The Advertiser from July 6 to July 7, 2019