Services
Delhomme Funeral Home - Lafayette
1011 Bertrand Drive
Lafayette, LA 70506
(337) 235-9449
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
10:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Delhomme Funeral Home - Lafayette
1011 Bertrand Drive
Lafayette, LA 70506
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
2:00 PM
Delhomme Funeral Home - Lafayette
1011 Bertrand Drive
Lafayette, LA 70506
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Verland Domingue
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Verland Domingue


1934 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Verland Domingue Obituary
Verland Delcambre

Lafayette - Funeral Services will be held at 2:00 pm on Monday, July 8, 2019, in the Delhomme Chapel of the Flowers for Verland John Delcambre, 85, who passed away on July 5, 2019.

Burial will take place in Memorial Park Cemetery.

V. J. was an avid fisherman who loved to fish. He enjoyed spending time with his family and will be dearly missed.

V.J., a resident of Lafayette, was the son of the late Roy Delcambre and the former Winnie Waguespack.

He is survived by his wife, Jerry Delcambre; children, Lynn Delcambre and wife, Edie, Jamie Langlinais, Kathy Delcambre, Chris Delcambre and Julie Primeaux and husband, Dale; eleven grandchildren; twelve great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandson.

He was preceded in death by his parents and one brother, Murray Delcambre.

The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Delhomme Funeral Home - Bertrand on Monday, July 8, 2019 from 10:00 am until the time of service.

Personal condolences may be sent to the Delcambre family at www.delhommefuneralhome.com.

Delhomme Funeral Home, 1011 Bertrand Drive, Lafayette, LA is in charge of funeral arrangements.
Published in the The Advertiser from July 6 to July 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Delhomme Funeral Home - Lafayette
Download Now