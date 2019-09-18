Services
Martin & Castille
330 Saint Landry Street
Lafayette, LA 70506
(337)234-2311
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Martin & Castille
330 Saint Landry Street
Lafayette, LA 70506
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
8:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Martin & Castille
330 Saint Landry Street
Lafayette, LA 70506
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
10:30 AM
Martin & Castille
330 Saint Landry Street
Lafayette, LA 70506
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Verna Arceneaux
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Verna Mae Mouton Arceneaux

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Verna Mae Mouton Arceneaux Obituary
Verna Mae Mouton Arceneaux

Lafayette - A Catholic Funeral Service will be held on Friday, September 20, 2019 at 10:30 AM in La Chapelle de Martin & Castille in Lafayette for Verna Mae Mouton Arceneaux, 90, who passed away on Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at Camelot of Broussard.

Interment will be in Lafayette Memorial Park Cemetery.

Reverend Gary Schexnayder will conduct the funeral services. Lectors will be Catherine "Cassie" Thibeaux and Debbie Hanrahan Arceneaux.

Survivors include her sons, Luther Arceneaux and wife, Carolyn Comeaux Arceneaux, Glynn Arceneaux and wife, Peggy Vincent Arceneaux, and Bryan Arceneaux and wife, Debbie Hanrahan Arceneaux; her grandchildren, Layne Arceneaux Langley, Adam Gilbert, Catherine "Cassie" Thibeaux, and Phillip C. Arceneaux; her great grandchildren, Rhen Langley, Quinn Langley, Addyson Gilbert, Hymel Gilbert, and Bernard Cornelius "Neil" Thibeaux, IV.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Harry Arceneaux; parents, Omer "Homer" Mouton and Jeanne Trahan Mouton; and her brother, Howard Mouton.

Pallbearers will be Luther Arceneaux, Glynn Arceneaux, Bryan Arceneaux, Phillip Arceneaux, Adam Gilbert, and Bernard Cornelius "B.C." Thibeaux, III.

The family requests that visitation be observed in Martin & Castille's DOWNTOWN location on Thursday from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM and will continue on Friday from 8:30 AM until time of service.

A Rosary will be prayed by Fernest and Patrick Arceneaux at 6:30 PM in Martin & Castille Funeral Home.

A heartfelt appreciation is extended by the Arceneaux family to the nurses, staff and doctors of Camelot of Broussard for their loving care, kindness and compassion given to Mrs. Arceneaux and her family during their time of need. The family wishes to also thank Lisa Domingue, Mrs. Arceneaux's caregiver for her care and companionship.

View the obituary and guestbook online at www.mourning.com

Martin & Castille-DOWNTOWN-330 St. Landry St., Lafayette, LA 70506, 337-234-2311
Published in the The Advertiser on Sept. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Verna's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now