Verna Mae Mouton Arceneaux
Lafayette - A Catholic Funeral Service will be held on Friday, September 20, 2019 at 10:30 AM in La Chapelle de Martin & Castille in Lafayette for Verna Mae Mouton Arceneaux, 90, who passed away on Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at Camelot of Broussard.
Interment will be in Lafayette Memorial Park Cemetery.
Reverend Gary Schexnayder will conduct the funeral services. Lectors will be Catherine "Cassie" Thibeaux and Debbie Hanrahan Arceneaux.
Survivors include her sons, Luther Arceneaux and wife, Carolyn Comeaux Arceneaux, Glynn Arceneaux and wife, Peggy Vincent Arceneaux, and Bryan Arceneaux and wife, Debbie Hanrahan Arceneaux; her grandchildren, Layne Arceneaux Langley, Adam Gilbert, Catherine "Cassie" Thibeaux, and Phillip C. Arceneaux; her great grandchildren, Rhen Langley, Quinn Langley, Addyson Gilbert, Hymel Gilbert, and Bernard Cornelius "Neil" Thibeaux, IV.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Harry Arceneaux; parents, Omer "Homer" Mouton and Jeanne Trahan Mouton; and her brother, Howard Mouton.
Pallbearers will be Luther Arceneaux, Glynn Arceneaux, Bryan Arceneaux, Phillip Arceneaux, Adam Gilbert, and Bernard Cornelius "B.C." Thibeaux, III.
The family requests that visitation be observed in Martin & Castille's DOWNTOWN location on Thursday from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM and will continue on Friday from 8:30 AM until time of service.
A Rosary will be prayed by Fernest and Patrick Arceneaux at 6:30 PM in Martin & Castille Funeral Home.
A heartfelt appreciation is extended by the Arceneaux family to the nurses, staff and doctors of Camelot of Broussard for their loving care, kindness and compassion given to Mrs. Arceneaux and her family during their time of need. The family wishes to also thank Lisa Domingue, Mrs. Arceneaux's caregiver for her care and companionship.
Published in the The Advertiser on Sept. 18, 2019