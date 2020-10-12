Verna Roy Campbell
Lafayette - A Mass of Christian Burial will be held for Mrs. Verna Roy Campbell, at 11:00 AM on Thursday, October 15, 2020, at St. Basil Catholic Church in Judice. Mrs. Verna was 86 when she peacefully passed away on Sunday evening, October 11, 2020 at her residence in Lafayette.
The family requests that visitation be observed in Martin & Castille's DOWNTOWN location on Wednesday, October 14, 2020 from 3:00 PM to 9:00 PM and on Thursday, October 15, 2020 from 8:00 AM until 10:30 AM.
A Rosary will be prayed by Mr. Ebrar Reaux on Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at 7:00 PM in Martin & Castille Funeral Home.
Entombment will be in St. Basil Cemetery.
Reverend Steve LeBlanc, Pastor of St. Basil Catholic Church will conduct the funeral services.
Left behind to cherish her memory include her son Michael Campbell (Rhonda); her son Wendell Campbell (Darlene); her daughter Connie C. Dodge (Craig); her daughter Dora C. Henagan (Lynn); her son Brian Campbell; her son Phil Campbell; her daughter Renee C. Vicknair (Troy); her ten grandchildren Dwana, Casey, Coleman, Bridget, Bronson, Brandy, Ross, Allison, Brook, Brandon; her five step-grandchildren Wesley, Hailey, Krystal, Kerri, Kyle; her twenty five great-grandchildren; her three great-great grandchildren; her two sisters Joyce Stockstill and Anna Short and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 64 years, Mr. Marcus Raleigh Campbell; her parents Mr. Alexander Roy and Mrs. Solange Lormand Roy; her sister Rita Begnaud; three brothers Harold Lee Roy, Emery Roy and Ivy Roy and her daughter in law Edwina "Eddie" LaBiche.
A resident of Lafayette and Judice for most of her life, Verna was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, great-great grandmother and friend to many. She was employed by her second family, Lagneaux's Restaurant, for 35 years. She was well known for her hospitality and opening her home to everyone for a good meal and a great laugh. Some of her hobbies included cooking, traveling, inviting guests into her home and participating in her children's lives. Verna was a devout Catholic and loved to pray her rosary. She will be deeply missed and memories of her will be cherished for a lifetime.
Pallbearers will be Ross Campbell, Coleman Campbell, Bronson Dodge, Brandon Vicknair, Aris "Boy" Begnaud Jr. and Joey Lagneaux.
Memorial contributions can be made in Mrs. Verna Campbell's name to Heart of Hospice, 1100 Bertrand Dr A, Lafayette, LA 70506
A heartfelt appreciation and a sincere Thank You is extended by the Campbell family to her nurse, Maggie and the staff of Heart of Hospice for their excellent care, guidance and compassion given to our loved one during her time of need. Also a very special thanks to her caregivers Shrell Sam, Sarah Comeaux, Ashley Francis and Amber.
