Veronica Ann Thomas
Lafayette - Funeral services will be held Saturday, February 15, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Anthony Catholic Church for Veronica Ann Thomas, 53, who died February 4, 2020 at Lafayette General Medical Center.
Services will be conducted by Fr. Clifton Labbe', SVD.
Interment will be Calvary Cemetery.
She is survived by one brother, Carroll Thomas, Sr. and his, wife, Juanita Thomas; a host of nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews and two close friends, Glenda Wiltz and Percilla Duhon.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Olivia Hopkins Thomas and Charles Thomas, Sr.; three sisters, Brenda Hopkins Zeno, Myra Thomas Broussard, and Shelia Thomas; one brother, Morris Hopkins and two brothers- in-law, John Allen Zeno and Malcolm Broussard.
Visitation will be held Saturday February 15, 2020 at St. Anthony Catholic Church from 8:00 a.m. until time of service. A rosary will be recited at 9:00 a.m.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Syrie Funeral Home, Inc. of Lafayette, LA.
Published in the The Advertiser from Feb. 12 to Feb. 14, 2020