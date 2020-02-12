Services
Syrie Funeral Home - Lafayette
1417 E. Simcoe St.
Lafayette, LA 70501
337-235-2305
Resources
More Obituaries for Veronica Thomas
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Veronica Ann Thomas

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Veronica Ann Thomas Obituary
Veronica Ann Thomas

Lafayette - Funeral services will be held Saturday, February 15, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Anthony Catholic Church for Veronica Ann Thomas, 53, who died February 4, 2020 at Lafayette General Medical Center.

Services will be conducted by Fr. Clifton Labbe', SVD.

Interment will be Calvary Cemetery.

She is survived by one brother, Carroll Thomas, Sr. and his, wife, Juanita Thomas; a host of nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews and two close friends, Glenda Wiltz and Percilla Duhon.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Olivia Hopkins Thomas and Charles Thomas, Sr.; three sisters, Brenda Hopkins Zeno, Myra Thomas Broussard, and Shelia Thomas; one brother, Morris Hopkins and two brothers- in-law, John Allen Zeno and Malcolm Broussard.

Visitation will be held Saturday February 15, 2020 at St. Anthony Catholic Church from 8:00 a.m. until time of service. A rosary will be recited at 9:00 a.m.

Sign the guestbook online at www.syriefh.com

Arrangements have been entrusted to Syrie Funeral Home, Inc. of Lafayette, LA.
Published in the The Advertiser from Feb. 12 to Feb. 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Veronica's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -