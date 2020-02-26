|
|
Veronica Marie White-Landry
Lafayette - A Memorial Service will be held Friday, February 28, 2020 at 7:00 p.m. at Syrie Funeral Home for Veronica Marie White-Landry, 64, who passed away Saturday, February 15, 2020 after a brief illness.
Veronica will be lovingly remembered by her two sons, Bernard Landry III and Terence Landry of Lafayette, LA; her grandchildren, Lynette, Monnette, Jace, Emari, Deyani, Terriana, Terence, Ternikia, Terrick, Terresha and Arynn; four great grandchildren; her sisters, Ovelia, Delphia, Marchella and Dakota; her brother, Lionel "Mike"; a very dear friend, Mrs. Michelle Kallam.
Veronica was preceded in death by her parents, Mary Lou Bernard and George "Shook" White.
