Lafayette - A Memorial Service will be held Friday, February 28, 2020 at 7:00 p.m. at Syrie Funeral Home for Veronica Marie White-Landry, 64, who passed away Saturday, February 15, 2020 after a brief illness.

Veronica will be lovingly remembered by her two sons, Bernard Landry III and Terence Landry of Lafayette, LA; her grandchildren, Lynette, Monnette, Jace, Emari, Deyani, Terriana, Terence, Ternikia, Terrick, Terresha and Arynn; four great grandchildren; her sisters, Ovelia, Delphia, Marchella and Dakota; her brother, Lionel "Mike"; a very dear friend, Mrs. Michelle Kallam.

Veronica was preceded in death by her parents, Mary Lou Bernard and George "Shook" White.

Published in the The Advertiser from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2020
