Victor Tedesco, III
Houma - Victor "Ted" E. Tedesco, III, M.D. aged 77 of Houma, Louisiana passed away on August 17, 2020. Victor was born in Detroit, Michigan on January 27, 1943 to Grace Frost and Victor E. Tedesco, II, M.D. He attended Tulane University for two and a half years before going on to attend Louisiana State Medical School. Victor finished medical school in 1966 and went on to complete General Surgery residency immediately following. After a two year stint in the Air Force (1971-1973), Dr. Tedesco started practice in Houma, Louisiana as a General Surgeon; a practice that he put his heart and soul into for over 35 years. Dr. Tedesco was elected Coroner of Terrebonne Parish in 1984, a position he held until his death.
When Dr. Tedesco was not in the operating room his passion was fishing, and the more challenging the better. Dr. Tedesco has held numerous state and world fishing records, most involving fly fishing. He was a great proponent of coastal conservation, tagging and releasing over many thousands of fish in his lifetime. His passion for family and fishing culminated in many hours spent teaching his grandchildren and great nieces and nephews to fish at his camp in Grand Isle, Louisiana.
Dr. Tedesco was predeceased by his son, Beau Charles Tedesco M.D., his parents, Grace and Victor Tedesco II, M.D. and his siblings, Charlotte Harris, Fletcher Tedesco, and Lawrence Tedesco.
Dr. Tedesco is survived by his spouse Madelyn Boudreaux Tedesco, four of his children: Victor "Teddy" E. Tedesco IV, M.D. (wife Sonya),
Roy Tedesco, Laureen Tedesco, and Valerie Tedesco and two grandchildren, Alexandra Tedesco, M.D., and Victor E. Tedesco, IV and former spouse, Deanna Copeland Burch.
He will be dearly missed by family, friends, and the entire community of Houma.
Memorial services were held at St. Anthony of Padua on Friday August 21, 2020. Memorial donations may be made in Dr. Victor Tedesco's name to:
St. Vincent de Paul Society- Pharmacy
201 Canal Street Houma, LA
website: SVDPhouma.com
or
Louis Children's Crisis Center
P.O. Box 2866 Houma, LA 70361
website: LCCKIDS.org