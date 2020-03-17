Services
1970 - 2020
Broussard - Broussard - Private services will be held for the family of Vincent Joseph Musacchia, 49, who passed away on Saturday, March 14, 2020, in Broussard.

A resident of Broussard, Vincent was born in New Orleans on August 24, 1970. He worked in sales for Kearney Machinery and enjoyed hunting, fishing, and spending time with his family and friends. Vincent will be dearly missed by those who knew and loved him.

Survivors include his wife, Nancy Falgout Musacchia of Broussard; son, Zachary Musacchia of Broussard; daughters, Emily Louise Musacchia of Broussard, Nataly Anne Musacchia of Gulf Shore, Alabama; step daughters, Alexandra Michelle Darby of Lafayette, Paige Elizabeth Darby of Loreauville; parents, Karen and Brian Philibert of New Orleans; brother, Anthony Vincent Musacchia, III and wife Sherri of New Orleans; stepbrother, Russell Charles Philibert of New Orleans; stepsister, Rebecca Allison Philibert and husband Sal Organo of Metairie.

He was preceded in death by his stepbrother, Douglas Philibert; wife's parents, Joseph and Joyce Lavergne Falgout.

Pellerin Funeral Home502 Jefferson Terrace Blvd., New Iberia, LA 70560, (337-365-3331) is in charge of arrangements.
Published in the The Advertiser from Mar. 17 to Mar. 19, 2020
