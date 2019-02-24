Services
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019
9:00 AM
Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019
10:00 AM
Lafayette - Virginia Lee Britt McGehee, 85, died February 22, 2019 surrounded by family. Virginia known to all as "MomMom" is survived by three daughters, Pam Jones (Mike), Tami Gay (Jeff), Jill Mathews (Ryan), and son Jim Jr. (Penny). She was preceded in death by her husband Jim McGehee, less than three months ago, youngest son, Britt and two grandchildren, Matthew Gay and Ginny McGehee.

MomMom was a homemaker devoted to her husband, five children, 17 grandchildren and 31 great grandchildren. MomMom spent most of her youth in Paris, TN, a graduate of Grove High School where she met her husband of 67 years, Jim "Pop" McGehee. It was important to MomMom for her family and friends to know "I married the love of my life, was blessed with a beautiful family and have lived a long happy 85 years. I have no regrets, but if I were to change anything it would be to serve others more." MomMom was a gentle person who had the innate ability to be a great listener and conversationalist never missing an opportunity to make a new friend.

Upon moving to Lafayette, she and Pop became avid UL fans, proud to become a part of the Ragin Cajun family. The UL administrative staff, coaches and players were considered great friends. MomMom and Pop placed priority in their attendance of UL baseball, basketball and football games.

MomMom is now in heaven with her beloved husband and son and their Savior. Her family appreciates the compassionate dedicated care given by Dr. James Bienvenu, Dr. Bradley Chastant, Dr. Salman Malad and Dr. William Mullen, The Cancer Center of Acadiana, Grace Home Health, and Grace Hospice Palliative Care.

The McGehee family requests in lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Grace Hospice, 217 Rue Louis XIV, Lafayette, LA. 70508.

Services will be on Thursday, February 28th, Martin & Castille's La Fleur de Lis Chapel, 600 East Farrel Road, Lafayette, LA. 70508. Visitation will begin at 9:00 am with funeral services commencing at 10:00 am by Bishop Todd Bell, close friend of MomMom and family.

Published in the The Advertiser from Feb. 24 to Feb. 27, 2019
