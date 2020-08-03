Virginia Dupuis
Lafayette - A Liturgy of the Word service will be held at 3:00 pm on Wednesday, August 5, 2020 in the Sunrise Chapel at Walters Funeral Home for Virginia Dupuis, 87, who passed away August 1, 2020. Father David Hebert, pastor of St. Elizabeth Seton Catholic Church, will conduct the funeral services. Shawna Landry and Kelly Vincent will be the lectors for the service, and inurnment will follow at a later date in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens.
Visitation will take place Wednesday from 9:00 am until services. A rosary will be led by Sarah Citron on Wednesday at 11:00 am.
Survivors include her children, Mitze (John) Durio of Bakersfield, CA, and Michael Dupuis of Lafayette; one sister, Jean Wall of NC; one brother-in-law, Dale Dupuis of Lafayette; one sister-in-law, Janelle Dupuis of Lafayette; twelve grandchildren, George "Tra" Dupuis III, Janie Delahoussaye, Shawna Landry, Jobi Dupuis, Holly Sousa, Colby Dupuis, Amy Payne, Amber Erberich, Kelly Vincent, Matthew Dupuis, Nicholas Dupuis, and Faren Cobb; fourteen great-grandchildren; and two great great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, George Dupuis Sr.; three sons, George Dupuis Jr., James Dupuis, and Christian Dupuis; two daughters, Rita Bozant and Marie Jane Dupuis; and her parents; Naomi and Shelly Bragg.
Pallbearers will be Tyler Dupre, Tra Dupuis, Matthew Dupuis, Nicholas Dupuis.
Share words of condolence and view the video tribute online at www.waltersfh.com
Walters Funeral Home, 2424 N. University Ave., Lafayette, LA 70507; 337.706.8941 is in charge of arrangements.