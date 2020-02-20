|
Virginia Rivoire Vincent
Lafayette - Funeral Services will be held at 10:00 AM on Saturday, February 22, 2020 in La Chapelle de Martin & Castille in Lafayette for Virginia Rivoire Vincent, age 89, who passed away on Thursday, February 20, 2020 at St. Agnes Nursing Home in Breaux Bridge where she was for a brief stay.
Interment will follow in Lafayette Memorial Park Cemetery.
Deacon Cody Miller will conduct the funeral services.
Survivors include her daughter, Vicki Seaux and her husband Daniel; her son, Gary A. Vincent and his special friend Donna Nino; three grandchildren, Vanessa R. Seaux, Christopher Seaux and his wife Lindsi, and Matthew Seaux; and four brothers, Joseph Rivoire, Ronald Rivoire, Richard Rivoire and his wife Rosalind, and Glenn Rivoire and his wife Mona.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Norman E. Vincent; her parents, Charles A. Rivoire, Sr. and Eula Mae Guidry Rivoire; two sisters, Marie Louise Redwine and Corless Simon; and three brothers, Charles Albert Rivoire, Jr., Alvin Rivoire, and Freddy Rivoire.
The family requests that visitation be observed in Martin & Castille's DOWNTOWN location on Friday from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM and will continue on Saturday from 8:00 AM until time of services.
A Rosary will be prayed on Friday at 7:00 PM in the funeral home.
A heartfelt appreciation is extended by the Vincent family to the staff of Hospice of Acadiana for their compassionate support.
