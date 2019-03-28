|
|
Virgis M. Boudreaux
Lafayette - Lafayette: The Funeral Services for Virgis Mary Andrus Boudreaux, also known as "Kawnee", will be held on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at 11 a.m at St. Anthony's Catholic Church in Lafayette, LA.
Interment will be at Fountain Memorial Cemetery in Lafayette, LA.
Virgis Mary Andrus Boudreaux was born in Scott, LA on December 11, 1937. She was raised by her parents Mathilde Zenon Andrus and Laurent Peter Andrus. She was able to have her Baptism as a Catholic Believer at St. Benedict the Moor Catholic Church on March 5, 1938. Virgis was reared in a household with 4 beautiful sisters (Anna, Lorraine, Mary, & Norlene) and 4 dashing brothers (Adam, Calvin, Irvin, & T-King). True to her Creole heritage, she is commonly known by her Creole name, pronounced 'KAWNEE', which means sweet candy.
She was married to her betrothed, Anvin Boudreaux, for an amazing 63 years. Their matrimonial union resulted in 9 children including: Shelia Boudreaux Thomas (Lafayette, LA), Marcella Boudreaux Butler (New Iberia, LA), Donald Boudreaux (Bloomfield, CT), Randall Boudreaux (Atlanta, GA), Rodrick Boudreaux (Atlanta, GA), Kathleen Boudreaux (Lafayette, LA), Tor Boudreaux (Lafayette, LA), David Boudreaux (Lafayette, LA), and Tyson Boudreaux (Manhattan, NY). In addition to her 9 biological children, she and her husband lovingly raised their 2 grandchildren Freda Thomas and Marco Thomas. She also had a direct role in the nurturing of many nephews, nieces, grandchildren, and great grandchildren.
Virgis was interested in her family knowing the importance of love, peace, humility, and community. She was a devout Catholic. Mrs. Boudreaux regularly worshipped at both St. Anthony's Catholic Church and St. Paul's Catholic Church. Her spiritual essence will remain with those who've had the pleasure of being in her family circle.
The viewing will take place on Saturday March 30, 2019 from 8 a.m to 11 a.m at St. Anthony's Church.
Arrangements entrusted to Kinchen Funeral Home Inc., 1011 North Saint Antoine Street, Lafayette LA 70501.
Published in the The Advertiser from Mar. 28 to Mar. 29, 2019