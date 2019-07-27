|
W. Joe Bailey
Lafayette - Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, July 27, 2019 at 3:00 P.M. at First Baptist Church- Chapel in Lafayette, for W. Joe Bailey, 72, who died Thursday, July 25, at his residence in Youngsville.
Joe was born in Abilene, TX, a graduate of University of Central Oklahoma and worked as an accounting manager for Cabot Corp. in the United States and South America.
Survivors include his beloved wife, Cynthia Louise Lisman Bailey of Youngsville; he cherished raising his two daughters, Brooke Elizabeth Sims and her husband, Robert Kenneth Sims III of Broussard and Leigh Ann Bailey of Youngsville; spending time with his four grandchildren, Robert Kenneth Sims IV, Lauren Ann Sims, Luke Joseph Sims and Caroline Elizabeth Sims was a special joy.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Horace and Lou Addie Bailey.
He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and friend to all. He proudly served his country as a member of the U.S. Army 1st Air Calvary, leading Soldiers honorably in the Vietnam War with distinguished service under General Davis. He was a member of First Baptist Church of Lafayette. Joe loved spending time with his family especially playing Scrabble tournaments. His love for animals and animal rescue brought much joy to his life.
Joe gave his life to Christ at age 12 in the Primitive Baptist Church and loved sharing his testimony with others.
In Lieu of flowers Memorial contributions can be made to First Baptist Church of Lafayette, 1100 Lee Avenue, Lafayette, LA 70501.
Martin & Castille-SOUTHSIDE-600 E. Farrel Rd., Lafayette, LA 70508, 337-984-2811
Published in the The Advertiser on July 27, 2019