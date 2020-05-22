|
Warren P. Beedle P.E., L.S.
Age 88, of Providence Point-Scott Twp., formerly of Lafayette, LA passed away on Tuesday May 19, 2020. Born in Monticello, NY, grew up in New England, Warren was the second child and first son of Llewellyn and Elizabeth (Hooper) Beedle. Husband of the late Mary Elizabeth (Abington) Beedle; father of Warren P. "Dusty" Beedle, III (Angela) of Poplar Bluff, MO, Cindy Hinds (Tom) of Mt. Lebanon and the late Deborah Ann Chapman; grandfather of Jeffrey (Rachel) and the late Jennifer Chapman, Ashley and Jeremy Hinds and Lilleth Beedle and her step-brother, Nick Wells; Brother of Jessie Jacques and Billy Beedle (Judy); and sister-in-law of D'Ella Clark, the late Abby Cook and Alna Bobbitt; brother-in-law of Marvin Cook; uncle of Jimmy Cook, Celeste Dodson (Kerry), Malcolm Clark (Sherri), Stephen Jacques (Maria), Kathy Jacques, Butch Jacques, Judith Beedle, Susan Beedle Woodward, the late Jerry and Wayne Bobbitt. Warren was a member of Northside Baptist Church in Lafayette, LA for over 50 years where he was an active member and treasurer. He moved to Providence Point in August 2011, and he joined Southminster Presbyterian Church. Warren was a civil engineer, who graduated from Louisiana Tech in 1953. Shortly after graduation, he began his career working for the State of Louisiana in the Department of Public Works, then married the love of his life, Mary Abington on Christmas Day 1953. Mary and Warren were happily married for almost 62 years before Mary's death in 2015. He missed her every day since and could not wait to be reunited in heaven with her. He worked for the State of Louisiana for 32 years, retiring as a District Engineer in 1985. Since he loved work, especially designing bridges, he continued working for General Engineering, followed by Sellers and Associates, before finally retiring for good 3 years ago. He loved the state of Maine and cherished his annual visits with family there. Warren loved to read about history, including the Civil War and the Great Wars, often reading three or more books at a time. When asked if he wanted to travel somewhere, he often replied that he had already read about it in a book and told you all manner of facts about the city or place. He had a brilliant mind and knew so much about so many things. He had a dry, wicked sense of humor with a mischievous smile. Warren was a reserved, hard-working, generous and above all else selfless person, who will be greatly missed. A memorial service will be announced at a later date, after the COVID-19 restrictions are lifted. Burial will be in the Grand Cane Cemetery in Grand Cane, LA, next to his beloved, Mary. The August/September burial service will be also announced at a later date. If desired, family suggested memorials may be made to Mt. Lebanon Public Library, 16 Castle Shannon Blvd., Pittsburgh, PA 15228 or South Hills Interfaith Movement (SHIM), 5301 Park Ave, Bethel Park, PA, 15102.
Published in the The Advertiser from May 22 to May 23, 2020