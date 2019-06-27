|
Warren Paul Bourque
Houma - Warren Paul Bourque, age 71, passed away surrounded by his loving family on Tuesday, June 25, 2019. He was a native of Lafayette and a resident of Houma, LA.
Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the services at St. Francis de Sales Cathedral on Friday, June 28, 2019 with a Military Service at 9:30 a.m. and a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m.
Warren is survived by his wife of 49 years, Katherine Marie Guidry Bourque; son, Dave D. Bourque and fiancé', Michelle "Chelle" Guidry; daughter, Nicole R. Bourque and husband, David Ellis; brother, Raywood Bourque and wife, Gale, and Kent Bourque and wife, Linda.
Warren is preceded in death by his parents, Oscar Sr. and Theresa Breaux Bourque; brother, Oscar "Frenchie" Bourque, Jr. and wife, Betty.
Warren was a parishioner of St. Francis de Sales Cathedral. He served in the US Army as an E-4 during the Vietnam Conflict and was a recipient of the Purple Heart, Vietnam Campaign Metal, Vietnam Service Metal with National Defense Service Metal, Sharpshooter Rifles M-16 and M-14. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, shooting pool and fixing things. Most of all, he enjoyed spending time with family and friends. He was a loving husband and father. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
