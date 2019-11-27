Services
Wayne D. Meaux

Wayne D. Meaux

Lafayette - Funeral services will be held on Friday, November 29, 2019, at 11:00 AM in La Chapelle de Martin & Castille in Lafayette, for Wayne D. Meaux, 64, who peacefully passed away Tuesday evening, November 26, 2019, at The Carpenter House in Lafayette. The family will receive guests at the funeral home on Friday morning from 8:30 AM until the time of the service. Reverend Paul Bienvenu will conduct the funeral services.

Entombment will be in St. Alphonsus Mausoleum in Maurice.

Survivors include his beloved wife of 42 years, Meline Landreneaux Meaux; his mother, Mary Lee Simon Meaux; his sister, Darena Andrews; his brothers, Glen Meaux, Brad Meaux, Leonard Meaux, and Julian Meaux.

He was preceded in death by his father, Jean Wilfred "Frog" Meaux.

Memorial contributions can be made in Wayne's name to Acadiana Animal Aid or to the Carpenter House-St. Joseph Hospice of Lafayette.

Published in the The Advertiser from Nov. 27 to Nov. 29, 2019
