Wayne J. Sagrera



Abbeville - A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 AM on Thursday, September 3, 2020 at St. Mary Magdalen Catholic Churchhonoring the life of Wayne James Sagrera, 76, who died Friday, August 28, 2020 at Our Lady of Lourdes Regional Medical Center. He will be laid to rest at St. Paul Cemetery with Reverend Louis J. Richard officiating the services. Serving as pallbearers will be Matthew Sagrera, Jacob Sagrera, Logan Sagrera, Joshua Sagrera, Jackson Sagrera, and Tommy Stoddard. Honorary pallbearers will be Wyatt Sagrera, Louis Cedillo, Phillip Legere, and Ricky Broussard.







Wayne was a devoted husband, father and grandfather who was always there with an encouraging word and steady guidance for his family.







Wayne never met a stranger and was always willing to help anyone in need or just down on their luck. He had a heart of gold and a booming laugh that will never be forgotten.







A leading pioneer in the alligator industry, Wayne traveled the world promoting the industry while also being a strong activist in marsh preservation in his home state. With his drive and dedication, he built Vermilion Gator Farms to what it is today. He has left behind a legacy that will carry on for generations.







He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Rosemary "Rose" Broussard Sagrera; four sons, Stephen Sagrera and his wife, Angela, Kevin Sagrera and his wife, Wendi, Craig Sagrera and his wife, Anne, and Rapheal Sagrera and his wife, Kelly; ten grandchildren, Matthew, Rebecca, Jacob, Grace, Sarah, Jackson, Joshua, Logan, Gabrielle and Wyatt Sagrera; and three brothers, Ralph Sagrera, Rodney Sagrera and David Sagrera.







He was preceded in death by his parents, Raphael Charles Sagrera and the former Grace Frederick; and sisters, Rebecca Sagrera and Stephanie Sagrera.







The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Vincent Funeral Home - Abbeville, 209 S. St. Charles St., on Wednesday, September 2, 2020 from 4:00 PM until 9:00 PM with a rosary being prayed at 7:00 PM; Thursday, September 3, 2020 from 8:00 AM until 10:45 AM when the procession departs for the church.









