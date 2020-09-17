Wayne John Bourque
Lafayette - Funeral services will be held Saturday, September 19, 2020 at a 2:00 p.m. Liturgy of the Word in Evangeline Memorial Gardens Chapel in Carencro for Wayne John Bourque, age 65, who passed away Thursday, September 16, 2020 at Lafayette General Orthopedic Hospital in Lafayette.
Interment will be in Evangeline Memorial Gardens in Carencro. Deacon David Menard of St. John Berchmans Catholic Church will officiate at the services.
Mr. Bourque was a native and lifelong resident of Lafayette. He was a Production Manager for Oil Center Research in Lafayette. He enjoyed hunting and playing pool.
Survivors include his wife of 26 years, Tracey Benoit Bourque of Lafayette; three sons, Brian Bourque and his wife, Heather, of Lafayette, Daniel Bourque and his wife, Krystal, of Basile, and Matthew Bourque and his wife, Morgan, of Lafayette; ten grandchildren, Kayden, Savanna, Karissa, William, Logan, Nathaniel, Abigail, Elijah, Blake and Berkley; two Godchildren, Rylee and Kinsley Bott; one sister, Connie Bourque of Youngsville; two brothers, Keith Bourque and his wife, Patricia, of Scott, and Mike Bourque and his wife, Tammy, of Youngsville.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Willis John Bourque and the former Susie Trahan; and one brother, Ronnie Bourque.
A rosary will be prayed at a time pending Friday in the funeral home.
The family requests that visiting hours be observed from 11:00 a.m. until 10:00 p.m. Friday and will continue from 8:00 a.m. until service time on Saturday.
Pallbearers will be Brian Bourque, Daniel Bourque, Matthew Bourque, Kayden Bourque, Paul Breaux and Joel Hamlett.
View the obituary and guestbook online at www.melanconfuneralhome.net
.
Melancon Funeral Home, Evangeline Memorial Gardens Chapel, 4117 N. University Ave., Carencro, (337) 896-3232, is in charge of arrangements.