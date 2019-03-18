|
|
Wesley Evans David
Lafayette - Wesley Evans David, 94, passed away on March 16, 2019 at his residence surrounded by his loved ones.
Mr. David, a resident of Lafayette, was the son of the late John Wright David and the former Mary Elena Chauvin.
He is survived by his loving wife, Dorothy L. David; daughter, Janet D. Marks; sons, Henry E. David and wife, Denise; and Marc A. David and wife, Kathy; five grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his first wife, Emerita Frederick David; son-in-law, Kenneth Marks; two sisters and three brothers.
Published in the The Advertiser on Mar. 18, 2019