Delhomme Funeral Home - Lafayette
1011 Bertrand Drive
Lafayette, LA 70506
(337) 235-9449
Wesley Evans David Obituary
Wesley Evans David

Lafayette - Wesley Evans David, 94, passed away on March 16, 2019 at his residence surrounded by his loved ones.

Mr. David, a resident of Lafayette, was the son of the late John Wright David and the former Mary Elena Chauvin.

He is survived by his loving wife, Dorothy L. David; daughter, Janet D. Marks; sons, Henry E. David and wife, Denise; and Marc A. David and wife, Kathy; five grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his first wife, Emerita Frederick David; son-in-law, Kenneth Marks; two sisters and three brothers.

Personal condolences may be sent to the David family at www.delhommefuneralhome.com.

Delhomme Funeral Home, 1011 Bertrand Drive, Lafayette, LA is in charge of funeral arrangements.
Published in the The Advertiser on Mar. 18, 2019
