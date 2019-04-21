|
Wilbert J. Sam
Lafayette - Funeral services will be held Monday, April 22, 2019 at an 11:00 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial in St. Patrick Catholic Church for Wilbert J. Sam, age 94, who passed away Saturday, April 13, 2019 at River Oaks Retirement Manor in Lafayette.
Interment will be in Evangeline Memorial Gardens in Carencro. The Rev. Jared Suire, pastor of St. Patrick Catholic Church, will officiate at the services.
Mr. Sam was a native and lifelong resident of Lafayette where he was a parishioner of St. Patrick Catholic Church. He was employed with LA Frey Co & Son for over thirty-five years. A veteran of the military, Mr. Sam proudly served his country in the United States Army during World War, II. He loved to fish.
Survivors include one daughter, Mildred Marie Sam of Lafayette.
He was preceded in death by his wife, the former Lilly Bernard; his parents, Alexson Sam and the former Jane Richmond; three brothers, George Sam, Alexson Sam and Paul Sam; and four sisters, Alvena Sam Dean, Beulah Sam Louis, Eva Sam Nixon and Rita Sam Olivera.
A rosary will be prayed at 9:00 a.m. Monday at St. Patrick Catholic Church.
The family requests that visiting hours be observed at St. Patrick Catholic Church from 8:30 a.m. Monday until service time on Monday at St. Patrick Catholic Church.
