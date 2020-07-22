Words cannot express how I feel about the loss of Bill. I met Bill in college when he and Marilyn started dating. I immediately knew he was the one for Mar. I could see the love and devotion for her grow over the years. He loved life as much as he loved his girls and you could not help but to feel good when you were around him. He was the best husband to Marilyn and father to Syd and Addi. And after meeting his parents I knew exactly why he was so wonderful. My heart goes out to all his friends and family for we will always have a void with him being gone. Love and prayers to you all. Trish and Willie

Trish Giordano

Friend