William "Bill" Charles Vidrine
Lafayette - Memorial Services will be held on Friday, July 24, 2020 at 3:00 PM at Our Savior's Church, Lafayette Campus, for William "Bill" Charles Vidrine, 56, who died on Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at his residence in Lafayette surrounded by his family.
The family requests that visitation be observed at Our Savior's Church, Lafayette Campus, on Friday, July 24, 2020 from 1:00 PM until time of service.
Pastor Randy Dugas of Our Savior's Church in Lafayette, LA, will conduct the funeral services.
Survivors include his wife, Marilyn Yosha Vidrine, daughters, Sydney Marcelle Vidrine and Addison Marie Vidrine, mother, Beverly Barras Vidrine, sister, Denise Vidrine (Robert) Torian, brother, Kenneth Wayne Vidrine, nine nieces and nephews and his dog, Hazel.
He was preceded in death by his father, Dennis Joseph Vidrine, paternal grandmother, Ethelie Guidry Vidrine, maternal grandparents, Charles and Estelle (Rouly) Barras, and nephew, Robert Maxwell Torian.
In October, 1986, Bill met a Kansas girl and impressed her with tales of his work in the oil field. By the time she learned he was really a college senior who pumped gas at Fournet's Gulf Station, she was already hooked. In 1991, that Kansas girl married her Louisiana "oilman" and 29 years later she knows that was the best decision of her life. Bill was a 1982 graduate of Cathedral Carmel and a 1987 graduate of University of Louisiana Lafayette. He furthered his education at Thomas Cooley Law School in Lansing, Michigan, graduating in 1991. After law school, he worked for Judge Paul deMahy in the 16th Judicial District before opening Vidrine & Vidrine Law Firm with his dad, Dennis where he worked for 27 years. Bill was very well respected throughout the legal community.
Bill lived life the same way he drove....full speed ahead. If you could keep up with him, you were in for an adventure. He loved a challenge and traveled the country from end to end with his family, slowing down only for roadside honey stands at his wife's insistence. He knew something about everything and everything about some things. His love of life was legendary, as was his love of family and friends. He was both an academic and a true Louisiana Sportsman. Gulf of Mexico salt water and Avoyelles Parish soil ran through his veins. In addition to being ridiculously handsome, he was weirdly good with directions and was comfortable using terms like "east" and "west" when giving directions, he had the absolute best and most genuine laugh, and he could fix anything. Anything.
His passions were simple...a Red River sunset, the perfect shot from a tree stand, a well made martini at Ruth's, Sitka camo, campfires, perfectly seared tuna, impromptu dancing, Van Morrison, a LaFonda #1, the Outdoor Channel and watching football on his back porch with friends and family. But his true happy places were cooking side by side in the kitchen with his oldest daughter, Sydney and sitting courtside watching his youngest daughter, Addie, play volleyball. His role as a father was the role he took the most pride in. He never missed a school program, game or awards ceremony. He was their biggest fan in every way. He was a fearless, kind, loyal man of faith who faced every facet of life with grit and willpower, and his goal in life was to instill those traits in his daughters.
In his memory we ask you to do what Bill did and live life to the fullest. Take the trip. Open the good wine. Host the party. Use the fine china. Go fishing on a Tuesday. Pray and be thankful. Tell your people you love them every single time you see them. Be fearless.
It was with fearless determination that he fought a monster cancer battle for 14 months, leaning on his faith to travel the journey with grace and strength, inspiring all who knew him. He knew that heaven was his home, and we know we will see him again. We would like to thank two very special men of faith for walking this walk with us, Dr. Troy Martin and Dr. Philippe Prouet. You've blessed us in ways you can't even imagine.
In lieu of flowers the family kindly asks for donations to the William Charles Vidrine Memorial Fund at Ascension Episcopal School, 1030 Johnston Street, Lafayette, Louisiana, 70501.
View the obituary and guestbook online at www.mourning.com
Martin & Castille-SOUTHSIDE-600 E. Farrel Rd., Lafayette, LA 70508, 337-984-2811