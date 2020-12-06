William "Billy" Colville III
Lafayette - Graveside services will be held on Tuesday, December 8, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Calvary Cemetery Mausoleum in Lafayette, 355 Teurlings Drive, for William "Billy" Colville III, age 66, who passed away on Friday, December 4, 2020 at Our Lady of Lourdes Regional Medical Center in Lafayette. The family requests that COVID 19 restrictions be followed by all guests attending and ask that face masks are worn. Prior to the graveside, the family will gather for a private visitation.
Pastor Ray Swift, Administrative Pastor of First Baptist Church of Lafayette, will conduct the services.
Survivors include his beloved wife, Michelle "Mimi" Savoy Colville; his daughters, Emily Colville Paull and her husband Ruben Romo and Bonnie Colville Al-Mutairi and her husband Aymer; his grandchildren, Alexis Anne Paull, Elizabeth Faye Paull, and Henry Al-Mutairi; his stepdaughter, Rebecca Molyneux Goldenberg and her husband Alec; his step grandchild, Guilianna Michelle Goldenberg; his sisters, Patsy, Laura, Ginger, Debbie, and Linda; his in-laws, Robert and Gail Romero; and his brother-in-law, Michael Savoy.
He was preceded in death by his parents, William Colville II and Patricia Vining Colville.
Billy was the founder and owner of Colville Plumbing in Lafayette for many years. He was an avid fisherman and loved spending his time offshore fishing.
Pallbearers will be Michael Savoy, Robert Romero, Matt Stutes, Robert Daigle, Harry Broussard, and Ronnie Frisby.
Memorial contributions can be made in William "Billy" Colville's name to the Carmelite Monastery, 1250 Carmel Drive, Lafayette, La 70501.
