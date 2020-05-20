|
William "Hal" Howell Harp III
Youngsville - Graveside service for Mr. William "Hal" Howell Harp, III, 62, of Youngsville, LA will be held at Abi Del Memorial Cemetery in Monterey, LA on Thursday, May 21, 2020, at 12:30 pm with Dr. Jon Daniels officiating, under the direction of Young's Funeral Home.
Hal was born on Thursday, September 05, 1957 in Ferriday, LA and passed away Saturday, May 16, 2020 in Youngsville, LA. He worked in the oilfield service industry and formerly with the Vidalia Police Department and the Concordia Parish Sheriff Office.
Hal was preceded in death by his wife, Debbie Harp; parents, William Harp, Jr. and Patsy Southern Harp; step-mother, Frances Sharpe Harp; great-granddaughter, Jules Thomas; sister, Tamara McCready; and step- brother, William "Billy" Hensley, III.
Those left behind to cherish his memories: son, David Ray Scruggs & his wife Tara of Monterey, LA; 5 grandchildren, Cody Scruggs, Karalynn Scruggs both of Terry, MS, Peyton Cowan of Natchez, MS, Carlee McClain of Monterey, LA, and Paige Thomas & her husband Sam of Vidalia, LA; 3 great-grandchildren, Brody Koehler of Natchez, MS, Addison Thomas, and Maddox Thomas both of Vidalia, LA; three God grandchildren, Catlin Trahan, Dustin Trahan, and Ashley Trahan; sister, Renee' & her husband Billy Buffington of Monroe, LA; brother, Hershel & his wife Jana Harp of Monticello, LA; two step-sisters, Carolyn Keen of Abita Springs, LA and Dianne Roussel of San Antonio, TX; special friends, Bo & Dorothy Trahan; and his beloved dog, Emmy. He is also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, family, and friends.
Pallbearers will be Dustin Trahan, Cory Martin, Bo Trahan, Curtis Jones, Tony Mitchell, Tyler Buffington, and Ricky Ray.
Published in the The Advertiser from May 20 to May 21, 2020