1/1
William Jeffrey "Jeff" Wild
1957 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
William Jeffrey "Jeff" Wild

William Jeffrey "Jeff" Wild, 62, passed away on Friday, March 6, 2020 in Houston, TX. Jeff was the 1st of 5 children born to L. Richard "Dick" and Elizabeth "Betsy" Brady Wild on October 20, 1957, in Des Moines, Iowa.

Jeff is survived by his wife Janet Hernandez and daughter Allison Wild, daughter Christina and husband Nicholas Lyons and children Bennett and Elliott and son Matthew and wife Samantha Wild and children Ethan and Audrey. He is also survived by his mother, Elizabeth Wild and siblings Kathleen West, Gretchen Hughes, Brady Wild and Richard Wild along with their spouses and children.

Funeral services were held on March 14, 2020 in Friendswood, TX at Mary Queen Catholic Church. Jeff is preceded in death by his father L. Richard Wild.

Burial services will be held on October 17, 2020 at 1:30 pm by Msgr. Jefferson J DeBlanc at Holy Mary Mother of God Cemetery in Lafayette, LA. A Celebration of Life follows service at the The Room at Corner Bar from 2 - 4 pm.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advertiser from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
17
Celebration of Life
02:00 - 04:00 PM
The Room at Corner Bar
Send Flowers
OCT
17
Burial
01:30 PM
Holy Mary Mother of God Cemetery
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved