William Jeffrey "Jeff" Wild



William Jeffrey "Jeff" Wild, 62, passed away on Friday, March 6, 2020 in Houston, TX. Jeff was the 1st of 5 children born to L. Richard "Dick" and Elizabeth "Betsy" Brady Wild on October 20, 1957, in Des Moines, Iowa.



Jeff is survived by his wife Janet Hernandez and daughter Allison Wild, daughter Christina and husband Nicholas Lyons and children Bennett and Elliott and son Matthew and wife Samantha Wild and children Ethan and Audrey. He is also survived by his mother, Elizabeth Wild and siblings Kathleen West, Gretchen Hughes, Brady Wild and Richard Wild along with their spouses and children.



Funeral services were held on March 14, 2020 in Friendswood, TX at Mary Queen Catholic Church. Jeff is preceded in death by his father L. Richard Wild.



Burial services will be held on October 17, 2020 at 1:30 pm by Msgr. Jefferson J DeBlanc at Holy Mary Mother of God Cemetery in Lafayette, LA. A Celebration of Life follows service at the The Room at Corner Bar from 2 - 4 pm.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store