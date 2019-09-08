|
William "Bill" Owens, Sr.
Lafayette - A 10:00 AM Memorial service will be held on Monday, September 9, 2019 in St. Pius X Catholic Church, for William "Bill" Owens, Sr., 83, who died on Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at his residence.
Inurnment will be in Holy Mary Mother of God Cemetery.
Reverend Ben Pitre, Parochial Vicar, St. Pius X Catholic Church, will conduct the memorial service. Concelebrant for the Memorial service will be Reverend Anselm Ofodum.
Survivors include his loving wife of 62 years, Roylyn Schaeffler Owens of Lafayette; two sons, William "Billy" Owens, Jr. and his wife, Michelle Varvaro Owens of Salisbury, NC and Chris Owens and his wife, Tara Broussard Owens of Lafayette; son-in-law, Robert "Rusty" Penny of Lafayette; sister, Patsy Neal of Lafayette; thirteen grandchildren, Billy Owens, III, Bobby Owens, Mary Beth Rouly, Brieanna Owens, Sarah Lunham, Matthew Smith, Marie Penny, Stephanie Stone, Michael Penny, Brock Adams, Brent Owens, Blaze Owens and Beau Owens; and five great-grandchildren, Christie Penny, Alexis Penny, Lily Rouly, Jordan Owens and Landry Owens.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Oscar Frater Owens and Mary Ruth Burleigh Owens; daughter, Cathy Owens Penny; and sister, Geraldine Owens Fields.
William "Big Boy" Owens was born on January 31, 1936 in Lafayette, LA. He attended Central Grammar School and Cathedral High School, where he was a four-year letterman in football, basketball and track. He was co-valedictorian of the class of 1954. He attended the University of Notre Dame on a football scholarship and graduated magna cum laude in Geology in 1958. Prior to his graduation, he married the love of his life. After graduation, he worked in oilfield sales until his retirement in 1988. After a short-lived retirement, he worked in real estate sales for Sam Robertson.
He was a die-hard Notre Dame Fighting Irish and University of Louisiana Ragin Cajun football fan. Faith, family and friends were paramount to him. He had many great roles during his lifetime: brother, friend, son, coach, uncle, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and husband. He will be greatly missed by those whose lives he impacted but he will never be forgotten.
Pallbearers will be Brent Owens, Blaze Owens, Beau Owens and Brock Adams.
Honorary pallbearers will be Michael Penny, Billy Owens, III and Bobby Owens.
The family requests that visitation be observed at St. Pius X Catholic Church from 8:00 AM until time of service.
A Rosary will be prayed Monday at 8:15 AM, followed by the Divine Mercy Chaplet, in St. Pius X Catholic Church.
Memorial contributions can be made in Bill Owens' name to St. Pius X Building Fund, 201 E Bayou Pkwy, Lafayette, LA 70508.
A heartfelt appreciation is extended by the Owens family to the NSI Hospice and his most compassionate nurse, Ron Mount.
Published in the The Advertiser on Sept. 8, 2019