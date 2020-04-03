|
Willis "Cap" Joseph Curley, Sr.
Duson - Willis Joseph Curley, Sr. went to be with the Lord on April 2, 2020 at the age of 76.
He was known to his family and community as "Cap". Cap was a general contractor and owned W.J.C.S General Contractors of the South, LLC. He was a dedicated Deacon to his church, which was Gethsemane Church of God in Christ. His wisdom ministered to those who were lost. Cap was a cheerful giver. Cap also volunteered at his church's Food Net.
He leaves behind his wife of 54 years, Rita Mae Curley; five children: Denise (Larry)Jolivette , Stephanie Curley, Mark(Sandra) Curley, Willis Curley, Jr., and Willemina Curley; twelve grandchildren: Shatousha Curley, Whitney (Willie) Smith Jr., Eugene (Demetra) Tezeno, Barbara Tezeno, Chole Curley, Tevin Curley, Adelyn Curley, Umbre Curley, Raven (Damien) Charlot, Willis Curley III, Taylor Curley, and Elijah Curley; one brother, Johnny Curley and a host of great grandchildren and friends.
He was preceded in death by his father, Willie Curley, Sr., and mother, Mildred Noel; his sisters, Casaline Mouton, Peggy Curley, Wandaline Francois; his brothers, Dennis Curley, Willie Curley, Jr., and his grandson, Clarence Tezeno, Jr.
