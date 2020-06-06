Wilma BakerGueydan - Surrounded with love and singing, Wilma Marie Young Baker born October 8, 1921 (98), went to her eternal home Wednesday evening, June 3, 2020. She Was preceded in death by her husband John Burr Baker. They had lived their life in Gueydan, LA until Oct. 2002 when they moved to Lafayette, LA. Wilma was the daughter of Howard F. Young and Alice Wilma Hornsby Young. She is preceded in death by her brothers Dr. Bennett H. Young MD, and Howard F. Young, her sisters, Beryl Y. Miller, Catherine Y. LaFleur, Dorothy Y. Hall, Virginia Y. Washington, and one great grandson John Flores. She is Survived by one sister, Betty Y. Casselman, three children John B Baker Jr. (Alta), Dr. Tim Y. Baker, and Beryl Baker Wade (Dr. James S. Wade Jr.). Her grandchildren Collin Katheryn Wade, Regan Elizabeth Wade, Allyson Marie Wade, and Victoria Baker Flores.Wilma and John Baker loved to travel. They covered the world in their life together. After her husband's death in 2003, she continued traveling with her daughter and nephew R. Brent Young. Wilma loved music and could find an opera house and concert hall wherever she went. A lady of many talents, Wilma loved a full house of family including her many nieces and nephews. Like her mother before her, you were always welcomed and well fed. She was a dedicated Christian and lived her life accordingly. Overwhelmingly kind and generous, She would fill your heart up with her ever loving presence.She leaves behind a trail of many talents and much creativity. Always a lady, her parting words as you left her home were, "I love you and don't disgrace the family."A private graveside service was held June 6, 2020. Her nephew, B. Robert Young, will preside at the services with her family surrounding her celebrating a life well lived. Due to the pandemic, a memorial service will be held at a later date.Contributions could be made to Lake Arthur Camp Grounds in her memory.A special Thank you to her caregivers who helped her in her final chapter.With Great Love we say goodbye. Love you forever, Wimmie.To extend online condolences, please visit our website atArrangements have been entrusted to Matthews & Son Funeral Home.